Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.79 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,863 shares of company stock valued at $227,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

