Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Up to $50.75

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.75, but opened at $53.98. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 8 shares.

AMOT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $508.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

