Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 689.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,040.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,777.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

