Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,045.79. 1,276,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,060.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

