ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 748.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34.

