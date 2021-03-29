Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 55.3% in March

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Alstom has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

