Altimeter Growth Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Altimeter Growth’s (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Altimeter Growth had issued 45,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09. Altimeter Growth has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

