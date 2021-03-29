Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 19,578 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $46.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $47.74.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

