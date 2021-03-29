Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 59,841 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,845,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $10,767,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.