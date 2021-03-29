Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,587 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

About GoHealth

There is no company description available for Gohealth Inc

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.