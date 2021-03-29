Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.59% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Get Triterras alerts:

Shares of TRIT opened at $7.11 on Monday. Triterras, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIT. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.