Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

