Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 311,382 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,382 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.79% of MeiraGTx worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

