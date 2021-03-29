Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 65,432 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGNR. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $6,236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of DGNR stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

