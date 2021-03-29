Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,050.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

