Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 538 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

ARKK traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 145,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

