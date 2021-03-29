Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up approximately 2.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Garmin by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.