Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.0% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,565. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $96.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

