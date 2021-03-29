American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $99.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

