American International Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jack in the Box worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $111.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

