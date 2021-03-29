American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

