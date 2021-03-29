American International Group Inc. Sells 12,021 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,424 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 336,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

