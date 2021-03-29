American International Group Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cabot worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cabot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cabot by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.