American International Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 745.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of THS stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

