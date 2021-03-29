American International Group Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

ENR stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.