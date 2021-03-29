American International Group Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $284.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average of $239.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.