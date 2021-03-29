American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIPH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 11,009,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,508,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

