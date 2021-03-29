American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $520.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.