American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $238.75. 41,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

