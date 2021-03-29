Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stake Raised by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 4.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,759. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

