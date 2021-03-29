Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,893 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE PFN opened at $10.29 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.