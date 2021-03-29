Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $178.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

