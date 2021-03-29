Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 3,661 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.