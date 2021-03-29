Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 748 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $319.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

