Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $279,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

