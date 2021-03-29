Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s previous close.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,280,138. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

