Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $656,404,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,040. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

