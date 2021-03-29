Amrit Paul Singh Gill Sells 1,938,038 Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,938,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$290,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,102,183.50.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 6,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 5,500 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$742.50.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amrit Paul Singh Gill acquired 100,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Amrit Paul Singh Gill bought 45,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,650.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 43,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$7,740.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$220,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 350,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$85,750.00.

LMR stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.33. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

