Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204,856 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.