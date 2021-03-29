Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,829 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Catalent worth $27,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Catalent by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.30 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

