Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $39.55 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

