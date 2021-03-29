Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.21 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

