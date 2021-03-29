Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,618 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after acquiring an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $252.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $110.40 and a 1-year high of $254.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

