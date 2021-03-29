Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 137,187 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 137,187 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $31,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $66.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

