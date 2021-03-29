Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,441,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.