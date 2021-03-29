Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 1,029 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 235,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

