Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 5.2% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 135.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.31. 320,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $818.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.10.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

