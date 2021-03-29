Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 15 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Shopify by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,831 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Shopify by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down $14.69 on Monday, hitting $1,050.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,360. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.55 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,259.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.48, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.