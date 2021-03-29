Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANXGF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.