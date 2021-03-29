Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 33,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,652. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

